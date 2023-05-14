TSC won, Voždovac goes to Champions League | Sport

An important triumph for the hosts in Bačka Topola. He kept pace and stayed ahead of Čukarički before the finish of the battle for the number “two” spot!

TSC beat Voždovac 2:0 and with the goals of Petar Ratkov and Luka Ilić stayed on the way to qualifying for the Champions League. Žarko Lazetić’s team won three points with goals in the 74th and 85th minutes and thus returned to the second place in the table, equal on points with Čukarica, but also with the advantage of a better placement before the playoffs. This means that if the teams remain equal in the number of points and when the championship is over, in two rounds, TSC will be in position number “two” and qualify for the Champions League, while Čukarički will remain third – except in the case of a major reversal in the last two rounds.

Today’s results, the victories of Čukarički and then TSC, do not suit Partizan, who are now seven points behind both teams, with one less match played (they will play it on Sunday in Humska against Radnički 1923) and will have to hope for the collapse of one of the two mentioned team, because one victory for Čuka is enough for the third place and the playoffs for the Europa League, and TSC is still in control of the race for the never-more valuable second place in the Serbian Superliga.

Who plays with whom until the end?

CUKARIČKI: Voždovac away and Radnički 1923 at home

TSC: Novi Pazar away and Vojvodina at home

Partizan: Radnički 1923 at home, Vojvodina away and Voždovac at home

