Taylor Fritz cannot boast of results on clay. Until today…

Source: Profimedia

Greek tennis player Stefanos Cicipas he lost in the quarterfinals of Monte Carlo against Taylor Fritz after only two sets, which is a sensation almost on par elimination of Novak Djokovic against Lorenzo Musetti. Fritz is weak on clay, until this tournament he has never beaten any tennis player from the TOP10 on the slowest surface, but it seems that he has a “pick” on Tsitsipas and sent him to rest unexpectedly easily – 6:2, 6:4.

The Greek stayed on the field for only 72 minutes and officially ends his “reign” in Monte Carlo, where he won titles in the previous two years, i.e. his last defeat was in 2019 (2020 was not played due to the pandemic).

Interestingly, Fritz and Tsitsipas have met only once so far on clay, and that was in the junior days, which the American pointed out after advancing to the quarterfinals. He beat Tsitsipas then and seems to know how to play against him on clay, although he has a lot of problems against other tennis players on this surface. Nevertheless, it seems that he is feeling better and that in the coming years he could be more and more dangerous in the spring part of the season, when he plays mostly on clay.

Fritz will play against Andrej Rubljev in the semi-finals, while the other side of the draw is waiting for the outcome. In the competition are Lorenzo Musetti and Janik Siner, that is, Danil Medvedev and Holger Rune. Whoever wins, it will be their first cup in Monte Carlo.