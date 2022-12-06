[NTD Times, Beijing, December 05, 2022]TSMC set up a factory in Arizona, and some legislators raised the issue of “de-Taiwanization of semiconductors.” To this, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Wu Zhaoxie responded that there is no secret agreement between Taiwan and the United States, and there is no ” De-Taiwanization” doubts.

On the 6th, TSMC will hold a ceremony for the arrival of the first batch of machines and equipment at the Arizona plant. US President Biden and Secretary of Commerce Raimondo will both attend. TSMC’s establishment of a factory in the United States has become the focus of all circles, but some legislators have questioned whether Taiwan and the United States have signed a so-called secret agreement? Officials are categorical.

Legislator Qiu Chenyuan VS. Foreign Minister Wu Zhaoxie: “The first one is whether there is a secret agreement? You can tell the committee members categorically, no. The second is whether there is de-Taiwanization? Also report to the committee members, no. This is our Taiwanese industry. Will the external expansion of our strength have a long-term impact on our Taiwan? This is a way for our TSMC to expand around the world and make our TSMC stronger.”

There are many so-called “de-Taiwanization” arguments in the industry, and the CCP’s official media has claimed that Taiwan’s chip industry may be hollowed out. But senior executives in the foreign investment community can’t stand it either.

Dan Nystedt, vice president of TriOrient Investments, posted 9 consecutive tweets on Twitter on the 4th. He bluntly stated that TSMC’s Arizona factory has become a topic of the CCP recently, and every day is full of horror narratives, such as the U.S. Turning TSMC into “ASMC”, “No Taiwanese politician dares to say no to the United States“, etc. In his view, the CCP is destroying US-Taiwan relations!

He pointed out that Taiwan has the world‘s top semiconductor companies and ecological chains such as TSMC, ASE, and MediaTek. Taiwan has a large number of talents and will still be full of vitality in the next few decades. Concerns that Taiwan may lose its advantage are a bit excessive.

Legislator Qiu Chenyuan VS. Foreign Minister Wu Zhaoxie: “Recently, the most serious problem we have seen is that China (the CCP) continues to expand in the network society and in the network world. This is like “going to Taiwan” This is what we are most worried about, and it is not a problem at all. However, if China (the CCP) propagates it like this, it seems that we will feel panic. This part, it may be There are relevant ministries to deal with these issues.”

The CCP’s expansion of the voice of “de-Taiwanization” and “hollowing out Taiwan” in the online world is cause for concern. In addition, in response to the “Taiwan-US 21st Century Trade Initiative”, Deputy Chief Negotiator Jenny Yang said that the goal of signing the BTA before the end of the year remains unchanged, and she also hopes that the US will include Taiwan in IPEF.

Chi Qianli and Shen Wei of NTD Asia Pacific TV reported with Taipei, Taiwan

