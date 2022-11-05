Home World Tuchel refutes rumors: I have a good relationship with Chelsea players! | Goal.com China
Despite previous rumours of tensions in the Chelsea dressing room under Tuchel, Tuchel himself has firmly denied this.

Tuchel was mercilessly sacked by Chelsea management after finishing just seven games this season after the Champions League away defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. This decision seems a little unexpected to the outside world, because the new boss Polly has just spent a lot of money to help the Germans in the summer. Tuchel once had all the basic conditions for a long-term struggle in the Blues.

Rumor has it that during Tuchel’s time the Chelsea dressing room was not on good terms, with Tuchel insisting that he had a very good relationship with the players until the very last moment. “I’m disappointed because I feel like I have unfinished business at Chelsea. I have a great relationship with the players and I have a very good relationship with all the team members.”

“We got through a tough time, including a change of owners, sanctions and so on. Before that, we had another Covid-19 outbreak. So, it was tough, but our relationship was strong. We went through it all together. , I’m for long-term planning. I’m ready to coach long-term because I’m happy, but the boss has a different point of view and you have to accept it.”

In 2021, Tuchel took over from Lampard as Chelsea’s coach and helped the team win the Champions League again six months later. Chelsea finished third in the league last season, reaching the final of both domestic cups.

Getty ImagesTuchel Champions League trophyGetty ImagesTuchel x Chelsea playersGetty Images

