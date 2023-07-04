Tufi Duek presents 1st Summer Drop 2024 – MONDO MODA

A Tufi Duek launches its first European summer drop and Summer 24. Betting on minimalist and timeless pieces, in addition to structured modeling, the brand strengthens its modern side in this launch.

The contemporary essence of Tufi Duek appears through geometric lines and architectural inspirations, which gain strength in its rectilinear silhouettes and in its tailoring. To propose a twist to minimalism, the items feature pleats, asymmetrical necklines and open cuts.

Tufi Duek Drop Summer 2024 @ disclosure

Bringing the solar touch of the hottest season of the year, the color chart highlights a mango tone full of vivacity, in addition to the classic B&W.

Tufi Duek Drop Summer 2024 @ disclosure

Among the prints present, Vichy proposes a dynamic touch to dresses in cotton tricoline, chiffon and viscose crepe, which gain razor-sharp and embroidered finishes.

Tufi Duek Drop Summer 2024 @ disclosure

Among the novelties, it is possible to highlight the one-shoulder tunic, developed in B&W georgette and embroidered with cotton threads.

Tufi Duek Drop Summer 2024 @ disclosure

In addition to the tunic, the mango dress in shaved viscose stands out for its maxi neckline on the back, in addition to its strings that shape the waist.

Tufi Duek Drop Summer 2024 @ disclosure

Like this:

Like Loading…

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.