Tulsa releases an appetizer of “Amadora”, his new album

Tulsa drop a snack of “Amateur”, which will be his new album to be released sometime in the fall. This is the first advance and is entitled “I do not want to make history.”

If you want to imagine how the next album by Miren Iza and his band, here’s this first preview entitled “I don’t want to make history”. The album will be out sometime in the fall, but at least you can start to get an idea from this single.

“I don’t want to make history” has been written by Miren Izaplayed by her and by Julio Esteban Gonzalez and produced by Angel Lujan. The mixture is from Carasueño.

On the other hand, let’s remember that Miren Iza will tour Spain together with the students of LIPA. In Spain, look and the students will act the June 7 in Madrid (Galileo Room), June 8 in Zaragoza (Las Armas Room), June 9 in Pamplona (Totem Room), June 10 in Vitoria (Jimmy Jazz Gasteiz Room).

The Liverpool Institute For Performing Arts (LIPA) is the university school founded in 1995 by Paul McCartney. It teaches a specialized study program in performing arts offering degrees in Dramatic Arts, Dance, Design for the Show, Cultural Animation, Management for Cultural Industries and Modern Music. The school’s modern facilities occupy the former Sir Paul McCartney College in Liverpool, which was fully refurbished and modernized at a cost of over €30 million.