Tulsa will teach at Paul McCartney’s LIPA school

Miren Iza will share with LIPA students their. knowledge and talent, with a view to creating a new proposal that explores the paths of musical creativity. The result will be presented on a date in Liverpool and with four in our territory. In Spain, look and the students will act the June 7 in Madrid (Galileo Room)he June 8 in Zaragoza (Las Armas Room)he June 9 in Pamplona (Totem Room)he June 10 in Vitoria (Jimmy Jazz Gasteiz Room).

The Liverpool Institute For Performing Arts (LIPA) is the university school founded in 1995 by Paul McCartney. It teaches a specialized study program in performing arts offering degrees in Dramatic Arts, Dance, Design for the Show, Cultural Animation, Management for Cultural Industries and Modern Music. The school’s modern facilities occupy the former Sir Paul McCartney College in Liverpool, which was fully refurbished and modernized at a cost of over €30 million.

In previous editions of the exchange, AIE has sent LIPAamong others, to Carmen París, Javier Rubial, Depedro, Coque Malla, Víctor Coyote, Zahara, Julián Maeso, Maika Makovski, Jacobo Serra, Diego García “El Twanguero”, Juán Zelada o Soledad Velez.

