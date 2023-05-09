Tulsa will teach at Paul McCartney’s LIPA school

Miren Iza will share with LIPA students their. knowledge and talent, with a view to creating a new proposal that explores the paths of musical creativity. The result will be presented on a date in Liverpool and with four in our territory. In Spain, look and the students will act the June 7 in Madrid (Galileo Room)he June 8 in Zaragoza (Las Armas Room)he June 9 in Pamplona (Totem Room)he June 10 in Vitoria (Jimmy Jazz Gasteiz Room).