Tumors, the success of immunotherapy lies in intestinal bacteria: this is how they work

The success of cancer immunotherapy? It (also) depends on the patient’s microbiota, i.e. the bacterial flora that lives in symbiosis with the human being, inside his intestine, without damaging him.

This is revealed by new research conducted at the Harvard Medical School and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston: it is said that in the future, probiotic substances or the transplantation of intestinal bacteria could accompany oncological treatments to maximize the patient’s chances of recovery.

The discovery

The study conducted on mice and published in Nature shows that some intestinal microbes improve the body’s response to a very common type of immunotherapy, known as PD-1 checkpoint blockade, currently used to treat as many as 25 forms of cancer .

In particular, the scientists discovered that specific intestinal bacteria can influence the activity of two specific immune molecules – PD-L2 and RGMb – relevant to the success of immunotherapy, and that blocking the activity of one of these (or interaction between them) increases the chances of success of immunotherapy, by optimizing the body’s ability to find and destroy cancer cells.

“Our findings offer a crucial clue to a complex puzzle and, in doing so, suggest concrete ways to boost the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy and improve patient outcomes,” said one of the study’s authors, Joon Seok Park. a new approach to overcome resistance to current cancer immunotherapies by learning from gut bacteria, which help our immune system fight cancer.”

