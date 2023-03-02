What food prolongs life and slows down aging?

The Chinese, for example, eat only healthy food and dishes prepared in such a way that the vitamins and minerals are minimally lost. And it gives excellent results – members of this nation live longer on average than others.

However, according to Russian nutritionist Marina Sorokina, the main merit in longevity belongs to only one food that the Chinese eat more than three times a week.

“The Chinese have known this for a long time, and world scientists have recently confirmed it: tuna can help preserve health and prolong life. This fish is very useful because of its high content of vitamins and minerals (selenium, phosphorus, zinc, iron, magnesium, etc.),” ​​explained the nutritionist.

Improves health

According to Sorokina, if you include tuna in your diet, after two months you can notice positive changes in your health:

– due to the high level of omega-3 fatty acids, tuna has a positive effect on bad cholesterol, more precisely – it reduces it. This means that the risks of heart attack, stroke and the development of coronary diseases will be reduced. blood pressure returns to normal – this is due to the high level of potassium in this fish. Also, this meat, which is called “sea beef”, improves overall health and reduces the burden on the cardiovascular system.

– this is due to the high level of potassium in this fish. Also, this meat, which is called “sea beef”, improves overall health and reduces the burden on the cardiovascular system. aging is slowed down – external signs of body aging (gray hair, wrinkles, age spots on the skin, as well as a change in perception of the world) appear much later than in people of the same age who do not eat tuna. Vitamins A, B12, B6, C and D found in this fish are responsible for this.

