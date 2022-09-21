TUNIS – The opening night of Tunis Queer Film Festival it will be held on Thursday evening at the Rio, a historic hall in the center: an art deco facade conceived in the 1920s by Francesco Marcenaro, an Italian architect who was then raging in the city. He is immediately behind the mammoth building of the Ministry of the Interior, on which the police who repeatedly intervene against Tunisian gays in a country where homosexuality is still criminally punished depends.