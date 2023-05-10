Tunisia, 4 dead and 9 injured in the attack on the Djerba synagogue: policeman kills a colleague and shoots at pilgrims

The celebrations of the Jewish pilgrimage to the Ghriba synagogue, in the heart of the island of Djerba, in southern Tunisia, were ending. On Tuesday evening there were at least a thousand people on the spot, many Jews who had arrived for the occasion from Israel and others (always numerous) from France or even the United States, when shots were heard in the vicinity. With the memory of the attack by Al Qaida, on April 11, 2002, in those same places (it had caused the death of nineteen people), those shots immediately triggered panic: it was thought of a new terrorist attack.