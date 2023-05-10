Home » Tunisia, 4 dead and 9 wounded in an attack on Ghriba
World

Tunisia, 4 dead and 9 wounded in an attack on Ghriba

by admin
Tunisia, 4 dead and 9 wounded in an attack on Ghriba

TUNIS. The toll from the attack launched yesterday evening against the Ghriba synagogue by a National Guard officer who, shortly before, had killed a colleague 21 kilometers away by stealing his pistol. The Tunisian Ministry of the Interior made it known without putting forward any hypothesis of terrorism.

Gunfire was heard from the Ghriba synagogue, causing panic among hundreds of worshipers participating in the annual Jewish pilgrimage that was winding down. Police reinforcements were deployed around the synagogue to secure the pilgrims.

The Tunisian Interior Ministry confirmed that the attacker, an officer of the National Guard, would have killed a colleague of his in Aghir, 21 kilometers from the synagogue, whose body was found shortly after without the standard weapon. The murderer then allegedly headed towards the temple, trying to get closer «by firing random shots at the security units defending the place of worship. The agents deployed prevented him from doing so and eliminated him ». Meanwhile, he had shot 6 of them, one of them to death. Two Jewish pilgrims were also killed in the firefight. 4 other civilians were injured and transferred to Sadok Mkadem hospital, 8 kilometers from the synagogue. The ministry assures that the synagogue has been surrounded, underlining that visitors have been made safe. However, investigations are still ongoing to discover “the causes of this cowardly attack,” adds the ministry, without mentioning the word ‘terrorism’. The French embassy had previously reported “an attack near the synagogue”, while the Tunisian media spoke only of the killing of the first policeman and of shots heard in the synagogue without citing deaths or injuries.

See also  "I believe that Berlusconi's house has never been bombed, no one has killed his relatives"

You may also like

Daily horoscope for May 10, 2023 | Magazine...

At least 12 killed in Israeli airstrikes in...

it’s up to Soleri and Tutino

IVECO / 65 S-Ways delivered to Eurologistica in...

Course evra May 10, 2023 | Info

“Putin deceived, the Kremlin fails to defend Russia”:...

PACCAR / Excellent Q1 2023 Net Income and...

Loreen, this is who is the super favorite...

Von der Leyen in Kiev for Europe Day:...

Trump convicted of sexual abuse of writer Jean...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy