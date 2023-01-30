Home World Tunisia against President Saied: only 11.3% at the polls for the second round of legislative elections
Tunisia against President Saied: only 11.3% at the polls for the second round of legislative elections

Tunisia against President Saied: only 11.3% at the polls for the second round of legislative elections

TUNIS – The Tunisians seem to have definitively turned their backs on the president Kais Saied, 64 years old, already obscure university professor of constitutional law, who in 2019 was elected by surprise, as a true outsider. Yesterday the second round of legislative elections was held in the country: the election of the new Parliament, on the basis of the hyper-presidential constitution desired by Saied himself.

