TUNIS – The Tunisians seem to have definitively turned their backs on the president Kais Saied, 64 years old, already obscure university professor of constitutional law, who in 2019 was elected by surprise, as a true outsider. Yesterday the second round of legislative elections was held in the country: the election of the new Parliament, on the basis of the hyper-presidential constitution desired by Saied himself.
See also Many places announced the investigation of the infection rate of the new crown; Gao Fu: The virus has found a variety of animal hosts | Influenza_NetEase News