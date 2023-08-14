Home » Tunisia, boat with 35 migrants sinks off the coast of Sfax: 11 dead, seven still missing
Tunisia, boat with 35 migrants sinks off the coast of Sfax: 11 dead, seven still missing

Eleven migrants they died and seven others still result dispersed after the sinking of a boat that left the coast of Monday morning Sfax – in central-eastern Tunisia – to reach Europe. The vessel, which carried 35 people – including women and children – capsized “shortly after leaving the coast at Sidi Mansour,” he told the international agency Afp the spokesman of the Court of Sfax, Faouzi Masmoudi, specifying that “23 people have been saved”.

On board were mostly Tunisians, but also a number of Africans of sub-Saharan origin. The Sfax prosecutor’s office has authorized the opening of an investigation “against a person and all those who could be identified by the investigations for their involvement in a criminal deal aimed at helping others to cross the sea border illegally, committed against a child and resulting in his or her death,” the spokesman said.

