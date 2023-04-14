The death of the Tunisian professional footballer, Nizar Issaouiwho set himself on fire after terrorism charges leveled against him, unleashed street protests which led to clashes between protesters and police in the city of Hafouzlocated in the governorate of Kairouanin the central part of the Tunisia. The news was reported by the private Tunisian radio station fm mosaicexplaining that the protesters threw stones against the security forces who responded with tear gas.

The story involving the 35-year-old striker who plays in Tunisian Serie A dates back to last April 10, when the athlete went to the Hafouz police district to report a fraudulent increase in fruit pricesbut had ended up being charged with alleged involvement in a terrorist act not better specified. A situation, the one in which he found himself, which led him to choose to make an extreme gesture. “I wanted to draw the attention of the police to the violation of a trader who sold bananas for ten dinars a kilogram. But I was punished, they accused me of terrorism and involved me in a case I had nothing to do with,” he said. the footballer in the video is Facebook, while several people, including family members, tried to dissuade him. But the 35-year-old decided to set itself on fire as a gesture of protest. A move that cost him his life due to the severe burns he sustained.

His case mobilized protesters in his hometown who threw stones at security units and received tear gas in response. The athlete’s brother, reports Fm mosaicaccused police officers of spraying a “crippling gas” on the footballer, a circumstance that would have led to even more serious burns.

Issaoui’s gesture cannot fail to recall the one made 13 years ago by Mohamed Bouazizia young peddler who set himself on fire in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid. That episode is considered the spark that set off the Arab spring in the country and which led to the fall of the regime of Ben Ali. Today the country is experiencing a very heavy economic crisisaccentuated by the long wave of the pandemic and from severe droughtall in one precarious political context and characterized by the iron fist of the president Kais Saied who a year ago decided to dissolve Parliament and effectively assume full powers.