TUNIS – Tunisia trudges (economically) and wobbles (politically). Last night (the third in a row) young people took to the streets in Kasserine, in the central-west of the country: they threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the police. A few hours earlier seven people had been arrested, accused of fomenting those protests. Even in the most popular districts of Sousse, a tourist city on the coast, the situation is tense and on Saturday night those shots of blunt objects targeted a police station.