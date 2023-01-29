TUNIS – In a context of political uncertainty and economic crisis, the second round of legislative elections is held today in Tunisia. The 131 new deputies are elected, who, however, will by now have little powers, after that President Kais Saied it launched a constitution (approved in a popular referendum last July) of the hyper-presidential type. The new assembly will be able to change very little in the fate of the North African country, but it will be interesting to count tonight who will actually go to vote: the legislatives are becoming a sort of electoral test on Saied. Well, forecasts are for a very low participation rate, confirming the decline in popularity of the enigmatic politician. And to think that he had been elected by surprise, as a true outsider, in the 2019 presidential elections, with so many hopes. Unfortunately miss you.

In the first round, last December 17, only 11.2% of Tunisians had gone to vote, the strongest abstention ever recorded in the 12 years of democracy (where participation had even come close to 70%). In recent weeks there has been a media bombardment of various government officials and the president himself, inciting the population to participate. But it is very unlikely that things will change in this second round: the polling stations this morning appeared more or less deserted. This election comes after Saied had dissolved the previous Parliament on 25 July 2021, proceeding with the new Constitution, which made a clean sweep of the democratic one, approved in 2014 and inspired by a parliamentary system. The new one, on the other hand, seems increasingly similar to the regime of Ben Ali, the dictator who was ousted at the beginning of 2011. If today Tunisia still remains a democracy, it is due to a civil society that is always very active and enterprising, certainly not to the political debate of the parties.

The new assembly will have very limited prerogatives (and the Tunisians know this well). It will take the signature of ten deputies to present a bill and, in any case, the president’s texts will be voted on in priority. To bring down a government, the approval of two motions of censure will be necessary, voted by two thirds of the Chamber of Deputies and the National Council of Regions, a body that has not yet been elected. The new Constitution has imposed that candidates for legislative elections cannot make explicit their party affiliation. And, in fact, they are mostly illustrious unknowns. The opposition formations are boycotting these consultations. For Ennahda, the party of moderate Islamists, which dominated the political scene in the first ten years after the 2011 revolution, represent a “coup d’état” and testify to an “authoritarian drift. In any case, the attention of twelve million Tunisians today is elsewhere.

Annual inflation is now running at over 10% and supermarkets are in fits and starts shorting of products such as milk, coffee and sugar. The imports of these goods pass through large state companies, which no longer have the necessary liquidity to guarantee purchases. Yesterday (Saturday) Moody’s announced that it has further downgraded Tunisia’s public debt rating to “Caa2 with negative outlook”. We are in the antechamber of default… “The economic situation is dramatic – underlines the political scientist Hamadi Redissi -. The country is on the verge of collapse. And in a pathetic way, Saied attributes the shortages to ‘speculators’, ‘traitors’ and ‘saboteurs’ not well identified”. Growth remains below 3%, unable to reabsorb poverty, which is increasing. Unemployment exceeds 18% and the average salary is equivalent to 300 euros. Over 32,000 Tunisians emigrated illegally last year.

Meanwhile, negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to obtain a new 1.9 billion dollar loan are stagnating. It is needed to unlock other international funding and avoid default. But, after a basic agreement in mid-October, the definitive go-ahead is still missing. “There is an obvious gap – continues Redissi – between the president’s untimely sovereign declarations against international organizations and the program imposed on the government by the IMF”. These are necessarily unpopular reforms, such as the elimination of public subsidies for basic products, such as bread and petrol, and the restructuring of a hundred public companies, which have an excessive number of employees. The IMF does not seem to trust Saied. But he and Tunisia are in dire need of that money.