“Freedom, freedom, down with the police state”. And again: “Stop racism and xenophobia”. These are the slogans chanted this morning in the streets of central Tunis during a demonstration by the UGTT, the powerful trade union confederation. Amidst red flags and popular songs, the gathering, which saw the participation of over 3,000 people, turned into a protest against Kais Saiedthe president, and his authoritarian turn into what remains (for the moment) the only democracy in the Arab world.
