Home » Tunisia, now Saied is getting by: playing poker with the IMF while there is a shortage of food
World

Tunisia, now Saied is getting by: playing poker with the IMF while there is a shortage of food

by admin
Tunisia, now Saied is getting by: playing poker with the IMF while there is a shortage of food

TUNIS “How many times in the last few months Giorgia Meloni e Antonio Tajani they have launched appeals for the IMF to unblock the 1.9 billion dollar loan to Tunisia, necessary to avoid default. But are we really sure that the barrier comes from Washington?

In reality, things are not exactly like that. For months, the blocking of the loan (also necessary to activate the bulk of the European loans launched today with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and other funds envisaged at international level) has Kais Saiedthe Tunisian president: he refuses

See also  Berlin authorizes topless use in public swimming pools

You may also like

The wheat agreement has expired, but Moscow is...

Avian flu, WHO: first outbreak in cats in...

WINDTRE, FTTH speed up to 2.5 Gbps also...

Multiple Deaths and Injuries in South Korea Due...

Ceased wheat deal: what it means and what...

wave of record heat and tropical nights. When...

Crimean Bridge Damaged in Alleged Ukrainian Attack: Two...

Crimea, that’s why the Ukrainians hit the Kerch...

MS changes Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass...

The contest for the competition in Šekovići |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy