Tunisia, on July 16 Meloni returns to Tunis with von der Leyen and Rutte for the Memorandum of Understanding

World

The President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyenthe first, Giorgia Meloni, and the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, they will return to Tunisia on Sunday as part of the dialogue for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the president Kais Saied. This was announced by the spokeswoman for the EU Commission Dana Spinant.

“We are not anticipating the content of what will be addressed in the meeting in Tunis, the discussions on the memorandum of understanding are still ongoing”, explained the Commission spokeswoman during the briefing, recalling that von der Leyen, Meloni, Rutte – the so-called Team Europe in talks with Saied – yes

