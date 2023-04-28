Tunisia on the brink of repression: does Europe feel safe with a militarized Mediterranean?

by Claudia De Martino

The European Union has invested millions of euros in Tunisia after the Arab Spring (2011), considering the “Land of jasmine” the only example of successful democratic transition among all the Arab countries affected by popular demonstrations in 2011-12. Official figures speak, for the period 2014-2020, of over 1.9 billion euros in direct aid and 800 million euros in loans or macro-financial assistance programs, to which must be added last March 2022 the accession of Tunisia – unique Country of the Mena region together with Israel – to the program of research and innovation Horizonconsidered by experts to be the largest in the world with its 95.5 billion euro tenders for the period 2021-27.

However, although the large sums invested were all aimed at supporting democracy, in Tunisia the survival of a multi-party system has proved too confrontational and therefore fragile, letting the country slide back towards a model of government authoritarian with only one man in command, widespread in almost all the states of the Maghreb.

Faced with yet another institutional crisis due to a Parliament extremely polarized between secular and religious, but above all faced with an acute economic crisis – in 2021, following Covid, the deficit/GDP ratio rose to 90.2% of GDP, tourism had collapsed and official unemployment splashed to more than 18%, leading to the resumption of huge migratory flows (approximately 15,000 a year) – on 25 July 2021 Tunisia in fact suffered a coup d’etat in which the President-in-Office, Tap Saidintroduced a state of emergency and took over all the powers of the state, forced the Prime Minister to resign, ousted the Supreme Council of the Judiciary by decree and had important constitutional revisions approved by referendum (October 2021), and finally first froze and then dissolved Parliamentdepriving former MPs of political immunity.

The new “strong man” of Tunisia, also known to the public as “RoboCop”, was in fact very able to capitalize on the despair of public opinion, the majority subject to a drastic worsening of living conditions and worried, following the block on the sale of grain imposed by the Russo-Ukrainian war, by inflation and by the fear of the difficulty of procuring even basic necessities of food (survey conducted by the newspaper Al Monitor and Premise poll, March 2023).

Without formally abolishing democracy (following the example set by other autocrats of the region, for example Assad in Syria), Saied called new parliamentary elections, which were held in December 2022 by registering the lowest turnout of all time (still at 11%), to then start, once formal democratic legitimacy has been received, a season of arrests of political opponents which is currently in full swing. In the month of March, 30 personalities from various backgrounds, all dissidents or critics of the new regime – including above all activists, lawyers, judges and politicians, but also radio commentators, such as Noureddine Boutar, speaker of the famous Mosaique radio station – they were arrestedwhile in mid-April the police raided the offices of the Islamist En-Nahda party to seize documents and finally, on April 17, to arrest the party’s historic leader, Rachid Ghannouchi, for “conspiracy against the state” .

The Islamist party was in fact the main protagonist of the so-called “black decade”, or the ten years of democratic regime between 2011 and 2021, which would have led the country, according to many Tunisians, on the verge of bankruptcy and mass emigration. In fact, the Tunisian militant Hakim Fekih writes that en-Nahda and its leader are considered i main responsible of the current state of crisis in Tunisia also by many left-wing parties and by the UGTT, which also protest against the authoritarianism of the President: it is therefore an easy game for the Tunisian President, who presents himself as nonpartisanindependent and super partes, to exploit the hatred nourished by a large part of secular public opinion towards the match Islamistidentifying him as the “scapegoat” for all the economic and social problems suffered by Tunisia.

It is clear that the “bon éleve” of European democracy is no longer such and that, indeed, the Tunisian Islamists risk, exactly as happened in Egypt in 2013 (hopefully only in a less bloody way) to remain victims of an internal settlement of accounts that will take place without protests from the international community, too busy negotiating with the Saied government on blockade of migration departures, the real contribution that Tunisia can provide to the global market. The example of the EU-Türkiye agreement of 2016 indeed represents a important precedent for the entire Mediterranean region in its relations with Europe: the 6.6 billion euros are there to demonstrate that the Union is willing to pay any amount in order to block the flow of incoming migrantsalso tolerating human rights violations and refraining from intervening in internal affairs.

Reporter Lauren Jackson of the New York Times defined this power as “the political leverage of transit countries”, which play their function of migratory filter in exchange for economic advantages and political opacity, and it is clear that, as long as there is only the migratory threat to dictate the priority of EU foreign policy, there will be no space for valuesoften rhetorically heralded as the defense of democracy and the rule of law.

One wonders if the “fortress Europe” surrounded by a belt of increasingly authoritarian and unstable countries, whose only function is to block migrants, you can really feel safer in a militarized Mediterranean.