The Tunisia will not make concessions to the International Monetary Fund despite the heavy economic crisis which is bringing the country to its knees. “We are not willing to give up a single grain of sand, to receive any dictate from abroad, we are a sovereign country“said the president Kais Saiedduring a ceremony at Monastirabout the reforms required as a condition of obtaining the loan from $1.9 billion.

The impositions “which only lead to a further impoverishment are unacceptable, the alternative is to count on ourselves”, declared the head of state who has to deal with an impoverishment of the population which has reached worrying levels, the Drought which exacerbates the difficulties and a gradual erosion of democratic architecture since the president himself decided to hire i full powers. Saied, however, continues to present himself as the only guarantee of the country’s sovereignty: “If you like sell Tunisia abroad, this will not happen. Our choices must come from the people. Tunisia is a country equipped with mechanisms that ensure its prosperity”. And he then launches a message to the Fund and to international organizations: “Tunisia, as I said a few days ago, is not a simple dossier. We have the means and the ability to transform the will of the people and the rights of every citizen into reality”. Finally he denounced that “they are there pressure groups e you mafia gangs still influential within the state and who are trying to undermine it and harm the citizens”.

The North African country now seems to be on the brink of economic meltdown due to the political crisis and, first, from pandemicas well as from lack of groceriesOf water e you fuel. In December, the IMF, after months of talks between its officials and the Tunisian government, decided to freeze the $1.9 billion loan it had promised in exchange for austerity policiesincluding the cuts to public services and you have food and energy subsidies. On March 7, the World Bank announced the suspension of the Country Partnership Frameworkdeclaring in a note its intention to block its cooperation with Tunis following the “racist, and even violent” comments that the Tunisian president Saied had launched against the sub-Saharan migrants present in the country.

Despite this, the president did not give an answer to those who asked him if he intends to run again 2024 election: “It’s too early to tell if I’ll be racing again. I don’t feel in competition with anyone, I feel I have a responsibility and I won’t give up. It goes without saying that there will be elections and the people will make their choice, but the idea of ​​standing as a candidate again doesn’t worry me. The day will come when I will pass the baton to whoever the Tunisian people choose after me”.