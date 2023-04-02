It is not simply sub-Saharan migrants who have become a target. In Tunisia of Kais Saied, even non-aligned trade unionists, activists and journalists have come under fire. And among the accusations that are made there are also reports and relations, if not simple contacts with ambassadors and former European ambassadors, including the Italian one. During an anti-terrorism raid, carried out in mid-February, he also ended up in prison Noureddine Boutarwell-known journalist and general manager of Fm mosaicthe most important private radio station in the country, very popular especially among young people.