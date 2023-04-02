Home World Tunisia, President Saied’s punch also on journalists. Radio director arrested
World

Tunisia, President Saied’s punch also on journalists. Radio director arrested

by admin
Tunisia, President Saied’s punch also on journalists. Radio director arrested

It is not simply sub-Saharan migrants who have become a target. In Tunisia of Kais Saied, even non-aligned trade unionists, activists and journalists have come under fire. And among the accusations that are made there are also reports and relations, if not simple contacts with ambassadors and former European ambassadors, including the Italian one. During an anti-terrorism raid, carried out in mid-February, he also ended up in prison Noureddine Boutarwell-known journalist and general manager of Fm mosaicthe most important private radio station in the country, very popular especially among young people.

See also  Save The Children denounces: "Children beheaded by Islamists in Mozambique"

You may also like

car crashes from Indian viaduct

The house arrest of the promoter of the...

“Flors i Finals”, Smoking Souls’ last single in...

Bologna-Udinese / Lovric speaks: “I feel good in...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: plan to free Crimea,...

Parisan written off in the top 8 of...

United States: 50 tornadoes in two days hit...

Who will win the elections in Finland?

Agreement between Brazil and China to manage trade...

how Gatuso went to Glasgow | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy