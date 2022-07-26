The Tunisians voted in favor of a new constitution. This is the result according to the exit polls of the referendm held in Tunisia on July 25, which gives reason to President Kais Saied, accused by his rivals of wanting to establish an autocracy. The referendum, which was held a year after Saied sacked the government and froze parliament in what rivals called a coup, saw at least 27.5 percent of the 9.3 million registered voters vote. The president said that if the referendum is right, the first measure will be the drafting of a new electoral law