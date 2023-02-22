The leader of the Tunisian party Ennahda (Rebirth), Rashid Ghannouchiwas summoned by the Counterterrorism Department of the National Guardunder a wave of arrests e repressions against a series of local opposition leaders, journalists, businessmen and trade unionists, some of whom had taken part in anti-government demonstrations a week ago. Among them is also the general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, Esther Lynchwho after a trip to Bruxelles she had returned to Tunis to express his support for the union’s protests Ugtt and to the workers.

Ghannouchi82 years old, is in poor condition of salute and the director of the legal department of the movement inspired by Muslim Brotherhood defined the dossier that led to the convocation as “baseless”, as well as “symptom of a use by the president Kais Saied of tactics to silence the voices of the opposition, which could undermine the stability of the country”.

The spokesman of Ennahda, With Khemirihe later reiterated that the authorities have not provided any explanation o detail about the reasons for the summons, which would have been ordered following the complaint filed by an “unidentified” person. Another party member instead reported that there would be a “telephone interception” of Ghannouchi ended up in the hands of a policeman.

Second Amnesty Internationalsince July 2021 there have been at least thirty personality arrestedsearched or summoned by the authorities in relation to their criticisms of the turn the country is taking in terms of democratic guarantees.

President Kais Saiedwho emerged into the Tunisian arena four years ago as an “outsider”, after years of institutional deadlock due to the extreme conflict between parties in a renewed political context after the Jasmine Revolution of 2011does not seem to want to withdraw from his locationsand yours too rhetoric – which includes the tendency to label “terrorists” the naysayers of his plan concentration of power aimed at national “stability” – recalls the posture of the autocrats which for decades have dominated the region, and which in the case of the nascent democracy Tunisian seemed relegated to the past.

His position however, it is in fact increasingly weak: al referendum which called last July to confirm a new one Constitution more restrictive – less power to opposition parties, in the context of the slide from a semi-presidential system to a presidential one – no more than 30% of the population, a percentage that according to many observers could be lower. A referendum which arrived after two particularly turbulent years: in July 2021 he had in fact decided to suspend the Parliamentwhich had been definitively dissolved at the end of March.

Own Ghannouchi had driven the Parliament after his suspension in July 2021, supporting the rise of Saidas had the union leaders of theUgttwith which the conflict was born in relation to the negotiation for a loan of International Monetary Fundwith respect to which the authorities would have denied a agreement for wage increases for workers in the public sectorin addition to the subsidies on fuel, cuts to welfare and privatization of some public companies. Meanwhile, the country is in a black crisis: the unemployment is over 20%, similar to people below the threshold poverty, while inflation has passed the 10% threshold; debt over 50 billion, growth of less than 1.5%, while basic necessities such as milk and butter are in short supply.

Last October, the Parliament European it had adopted a resolution in which it expressed “extreme concern” for the process of concentration of power initiated by Saied, invoking a return to the previous constitutional order. Again not unlike some autocrats of the past, Said it promptly played and continues to play the “populist” card, the one that tends to dismiss the “solicitations” of the European Union as “interference”.

But his leading critics, by now, I’m no longer abroad but a Tunisand increasingly invoke his own resignation. On the other hand, it was already seen last September, when a declaration joint of a series of Tunisian political parties stated in no uncertain terms that the president has lost his legitimacy and is bringing the country back under dictatorship, governing by decree, without any opposition for two years now, thanks to “emergency powers ” which was attributed using an article of the 2014 Constitution.