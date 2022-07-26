TUNIS. The “yes” to the new Constitution of the Tunisian President Kais Saied in the referendum of 25 July were 94.6%. This was announced by the president of the Electoral Commission, Farouk Bouasker, on the basis of preliminary official results. The new fundamental law, which will enter into force as soon as the definitive results are made known, once the appeals are exhausted, assigns vast powers to the head of state, breaking with the parliamentary system in force since 2014 and introducing a pure presidential system. The turnout was just 28%.



Despite the savior of the country, Tunisia is in bankruptcy, the “rating” is equal to that of Ukraine and Sri Lanka. There is no money to pay salaries to the bureaucratic army of 700,000 public employees. And above all there is the flour factor. The World Bank has already granted a $ 130 million loan to buy soft wheat. Another 370 are needed for this year’s supplies.