Tunisia, the desperate pleas of migrants deported to the border. “We are dying one at a time, help us”

They are in a last embrace, next to a stunted bush. The exhausted mother, her arms outstretched, her face almost buried in the ground. Her baby nestled next to her. Killed by hunger, heat and thirst, mother and daughter have become the emblem of the humanitarian crisis on the southern shores of the Mediterranean.

The image that portrays them as rags abandoned in a sea of ​​sand was spread by RefugeesinLibya and other organizations of the refugee resistance networks that are developing between the southern shores of the Mediterranean and Europe. In Tunisia, someone tried to question the veracity of that shot, but it was Lieutenant Colonel Khalifa al Senussi, of the Libyan border guard, who confirmed it to the microphones of Al Jazeera.

“A woman dies of thirst in the desert with her unfulfilled dream of a better life for her daughter. A little girl dies with an unborn dream – denounces RefugeesinLibya – European politics kills. Tunisian authorities make money on black Africans.” That woman and her little girl aren’t the only victims.

For weeks, hundreds, if not thousands of sub-Saharan migrants have been trapped in the desert area between Tunisia and Libya, as well as on the border with Algeria, where they were deported by the Garde Nationale. Without water, food or assistance, they have been asking for help for days.

“My name is Joy – can be heard in an audio arriving from the border – I am one of the migrants trapped at the border between Tunisia and Libya. We have been here for eleven days”. She speaks softly, in elementary English. Her voice is tested and she insists over and over again, “help us, please, don’t abandon us here”. Behind, the buzz of an anthill of people, children crying, someone softly complaining.

She can’t say where Joy is, around – she says – there is only burnt earth, a few trees under which she and others seek shelter, and in the distance the guards lined up. On one side the Tunisians, on the other the Libyans. In between, there are them. Trapped.

There are one hundred and sixty or more, they are originally from Sudan, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Mali, Gambia, but “we had been living in Tunisia for a long time”, say two boys arrested on the street and deported. And they are exhausted. At least two of their group, says a man, have already lost their lives.

“Every time we try to return to Tunisia, they block us. They tell us that until they get directions from the government, they aren’t allowed to let us through,” Joy explains. Someone has tried. There were shoves, charges, shots in the air. From the border, footage of that violence arrives that Repubblica has viewed, verified and is able to show.

According to the president’s statement Kais Saied, in the area the Red Cross is allegedly providing assistance to migrants trapped on the border. “But they only give us a liter of water to be divided into four or five, during the day the sun doesn’t give us peace, at night there are snakes and scorpions from which we don’t know how to protect ourselves”. The heat consumes. Thirst is a constant. And then the only way to resist is to lie down, limit your efforts as much as possible, try to forget the thirst, the hunger, the fear of getting stuck there. Waiting for someone to arrive with water or answers.

Relatives and friends who managed to escape deportations and are hiding in Sfax or other cities can neither help nor reach them, because they too would risk being stuck there. Civil society organizations also find it difficult to reach those areas.

“Together with other Tunisian and international civil society realities, we have been documenting the situation for months, supporting local and transit people who find themselves resisting a situation of state racism and a very serious economic-political crisis – explain the activists of Mem.Med. – Social repression, racist violence, rejections at sea and on land, deaths and disappearances clearly show that Tunisia is not a safe country either for migrants or for its citizens”.

But Kais Saied’s Tunisia, with which the EU last Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding also, if not above all, for migration control, “is a partner country” the EU Internal Affairs commissioner confirmed yesterday, Ilva Johansson. On Sunday in Rome, Saied will be “one of the protagonists”, Palazzo Chigi announced in recent days, of the “International Conference on Immigration” organized by the Italian government.

In the same hours, on the other side of the capital, activists and spokesmen from Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia, Gambia, South Sudan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Morocco, Somalia, Algeria, Ivory Coast, will meet in the “Africa Counter Summit”, organized by Refugees in Libya e Mediterranea Saving Humans.

“The meeting – they say – is part of the promotion and construction of networks of organized Mediterranean civil society, which can oppose the European and Italian strategy of support to the regimes and autocracies that oppress the populations”. Objective: “to continue to support civilian rescue at sea, the right to asylum, human and social rights. Networks capable of practicing another possible and just Mediterranean, starting from the support in all African countries of the struggles and mobilizations of the population against hunger, misery and exploitation”.