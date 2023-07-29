Tunisia, the massacre of migrants: 901 bodies recovered off the coast since the beginning of the year

In just over 6 months a total of 901 bodies Of migrants dead at sea. It is the number that tells the extent of the massacre in progress in Tunisia. From the beginning of the year to 20 July, the authorities recovered a total of 901 bodies off the coast of the country. The data was reported in Parliament by the Tunisian interior minister, Camel Fekispecifying that among the victims there are 36 Tunisian citizens e 267 foreign migrants, while the rest of the corpses could not be identified. According to the minister, most of the boats carrying these migrants had departed from the coast of the southern city of Sfax.

“Operations to counter the phenomenon of illegal migration by land and sea have shown an increase in 244% of foreign migrants compared to the same period last year”, said the minister again, according to which they are “tenfold rescue operations for foreigners who have attempted to cross sea and land borders, in all 15.327“. Feki, however, assured that “the commitment to safety will have a significant impact on the decline in the number of foreign migrants in the coming days, through security policiesland border control and closure of illegal routes to limit the increase of sub-Saharan migrants who intend to stop in Tunisia or leave towards cost European“.

Meloni meets Biden in the White House, on the North Africa and Silk Road table. Rome could withdraw from the Memorandum with Beijing

It is also the hope of the Italian government: for Georgia Melons the Tunisian dossier is in fact always at the top of the list of international commitments. The premier visiting the White House will ask the US president Joe Biden to support the new approach towards the countries of departure and transit of migrants, which has also led to the recent agreement between the EU and Tunisialeft for now your letter. A dossier the latter on which without availability of Kais Saied to open up to reforms, the prime minister will hardly be able to find the support, even sought, from the US to unblock the loan of the International Monetary Fund. And without the money, the agreement will lead to nothing concrete.

Meloni meets Biden in the White House, on the North Africa and Silk Road table. Rome could withdraw from the Memorandum with Beijing

Coup d'état in Niger, the military: "We have overthrown the Bazoum regime". The announcement on national TV

