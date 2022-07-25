TUNIS – The atmosphere is that of the oppressive heat of midsummer and an apathy, but only apparent: today the Tunisians vote and the future of their democracy is at stake. The consultation concerns the new Constitution desired by the president Kais Sayedsurprisingly elected in 2019: the fundamental text that he (and only he, especially since he is a constitutionalist) has drawn up, provides for a hyper-presidentialism, which could reopen the road to dictatorship, in the country that in 2011 gave way to the “springs Arabs ”and which today remains the only example of a real democracy on this shore of the Mediterranean.