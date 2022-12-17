TUNIS – How many will vote today for the new puppet parliament in Tunisia? It is the only suspense that remains in the democratic game of the North African country, now debased compared to the achievements and hopes of the jasmine revolution almost twelve years ago. And it is very probable that few, if not very few, will show up at the polls for this first round of legislation: Tunisians are “distracted” by other priorities, a very serious economic crisis, while products such as milk, rice and sugar they are regularly missing from supermarkets.