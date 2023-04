Tunis – More tragedies in the waters of the Mediterranean. And again in that arm of the sea in front of Sfax, the second city of Tunisia, which has become the most important crossroads of illegal migration towards Lampedusa. There are 27 migrants dead or reported missing in the last few hours. On Friday afternoon, one of the many unstable and dangerous metal boats full of sub-Saharans headed for Italy began to take on water, while the waves offshore were getting higher and more menacing.