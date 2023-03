SFAX- It is hidden at a friend’s house, in one of the run-down buildings, behind the Saltnia road, a tangle of mopeds and taxis moving away from the center of Sfax. It is the second city of Tunisia, the largest industrial pole. To Mirei, 33, arrived there from her native Ivory Coast three years ago, one after her husband. Then their baby was born, now one year and three months old.