As for the Islamic question, if it is true that the referendum removes the reference to Islam as the religion of the state – which would seem a great secular turning point – at the same time, by inscribing Tunisia in the framework of the Umma, the Islamic nation confers on the state, then to the president, the task of achieving the objectives of the Umma. As the expert French journalist of Tunisian origin, Pierre Hasky, commented, “Saïed is not a secular, but a conservative Muslim, opposed to the political Islam of the Muslim Brotherhood, to which he prefers the cultural Islam of which his Constitution is impregnated. “.

Already now the president has got rid of many dangerous actors of Tunisian democratic life. including political rivals, some incarcerated, and many non-complacent judges. In early June, he fired 57 magistrates accusing them of corruption and collusion with political parties. The last and most illustrious member of the opposition placed in a corner is Rached Ghannouchi, 81, historical leader of Ennahda (and former president of the dissolved Parliament), accused of corruption and money laundering, appeared a few days ago before the judges of the anti-terrorism center. In a polarized country, Gannuouchi is the hero of Islamic Tunisia, the enemy of dictator Ben Ali, forced into exile from 1991 to 2011. Yesterday the opposition organized several demonstrations against the referendum. Eleven activists were arrested.

Tunisia, opposition leader investigated for terrorism before the referendum

The shadow of the economic crisis

Of course, everything will depend on how the economic crisis develops. The international community fears a financial collapse. In 2020, GDP collapsed by 9% (although growth of 2.2% is estimated in 2022), unemployment today is close to 20%. In 2012 the debt / GDP ratio was below 50%, in 2020 it was close to 90%.

The energy and food crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine is making everything worse. The World Bank and the IMF are reportedly negotiating a $ 4.5 billion loan. Provided that Saïed carries out the painful structural reforms. Like cutting pensions and energy and food subsidies. The Tunisians, many of whom are members of the powerful trade unions, are already entrenched.

The last thing Saïed wants is to lose consent. That’s all for a populist. The problem is that Tunisia’s new man begins to look like the president who ruled the country with an iron fist for 24 years before a young man set himself on fire in protest, pushing millions of Tunisians to take to the streets.