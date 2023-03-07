Listen to the audio version of the article

The World Bank is “temporarily” suspending some of its programs in Tunisia, after the escalation of violence against sub-Saharan African migrants triggered by the words of the incumbent president Kais Saied. The security and inclusion of migrants and minorities, writes the Washington institute in a note, are “part of our values ​​of inclusion, respect, anti-racism in all its forms”. At least 300 people they were urgently repatriated in the Ivory Coast and Mali to escape attacks fueled by Saied’s rhetoric, after a similar operation evacuated 50 Gambians to their country of origin.

The president, targeted by criticism for an authoritarian drift and management of the economic crisis, accused the irregular migrants of returning to a “criminal enterprise” to alter the “demographic composition” of Tunis and make it a “only African country”. The African Union, the organization that brings together the 55 countries of the continent, condemned Saied’s “racialized hate speech” and canceled a meeting scheduled for mid-March 2023, while the EU and the US said they were concerned about the xenophobic trend of the Tunisian executive.

Saied’s offensive and the Tunisian crisis

Saied’s utterances have triggered indiscriminate violence against the sub-Saharan population. Testimonials collected by the agency Reuters and videos released on social networks show assaults and encircles, in a climax that triggered requests for assistance to the embassies and lightning evacuations in the countries of origin. The Tunis government has attempted to reassure its Western and African allies with a package of measures that should protect sub-Saharan citizens residing in the country, such as a telephone line to report abuse, psychological assistance services for migrants and residence cards to “facilitate » the permanence of students arriving from other African countries. In addition, writes the agency Associated Press, Tunis is willing to ease the penalties for sub-Saharan migrants who have violated the terms of the residence permit, provided that the holders “voluntarily” join a return programme. The results are struggling to be perceived, while the brutalities continue and sub-Saharan Africans live in a “climate of fear” that does not spare Tunisians with darker complexions. The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, there are about 21,000 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa in all of Tunisia, out of a population that has exceeded 12 million.

Saied’s offensive came in the midst of an increasingly suffocating economic and political crisis, with protests by the population against the incumbent president himself. Saied is contested both for the anti-democratic grip on the institutions of the North African country and for the management of the country’s economic collapse, now even more isolated amid criticism from partners and the freezing of some World Bank missions. Inflation is running at the rate of 10.3% recorded in February 2023 and hunger is on the rise, with an unemployment rate above 15% (threshold that has never improved in a decade) and a deficit of 7.7% in 2022. The The country is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a nearly $2 billion bailout, after snatching a preliminary agreement for a 48-month program, but it must meet certain conditions to secure it.

The list compiled by the Fund includes phasing out public subsidies, increasing progressive taxation, social support for “vulnerable” groups, compensations for low-income households hit by inflation, support for good governance practices and transparency in the public sector, as well as structural reforms on the economic side. The agenda is hostile and the racist violence in Tunisia does not facilitate negotiations, even more so after the explicit step backwards by the World Bank. But even if successful, the bail-out agreement risks being little more than a palliative for the public finances of Tunis. «The funding is meager compared to public spending in 2022, estimated at 7 billion dollars – researcher Maher Latif wrote in his analysis for the Washington Institute study center – In addition, it is unlikely that the restructuring of the economy will be accelerated, given that events such as the war in Ukraine have complicated things, making the numbers of the Tunisian budget obsolete and in need of revision”.