Home World Turin – Cairo market blocks everything? Without Juric, two shots are missed
World

Turin – Cairo market blocks everything? Without Juric, two shots are missed

by admin
Turin – Cairo market blocks everything? Without Juric, two shots are missed

At Torino, the main theme between now and the end of the season will inevitably be the future of Ivan Juric. The permanence or otherwise of the Croatian technician in the grenade will testify to the goodwill of President Cairo’s project.

Juric’s requests are clear. With the former Verona player, Toro has returned to the left side of the standings, but the Croatian does not want to settle for a mere tenth place. There is the desire to make a further leap in qualitytry to compete for Europe.

© breaking latest news

See also  Elon Musk business perfume for Silicon Valley Bank: "Open to the idea" of buying it. Biden moves

You may also like

The Curse of the Baskerville Hound Dinner Murder...

Book tells stories of resilient women who sought...

Young Living essential oils – MONDO MODA

Udinese market / Fabrizio Romano unveils the first...

Africa: what is missing in Senegal… – Fofoot

“My country here” by Anthony Phelps, a poem...

Stefan Dragojlović horoscope from March 27 to April...

A strange traffic light between Valjevo and Šabac...

tire comes off on the highway, hits a...

The justice reform being protested in Israel, well...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy