At Torino, the main theme between now and the end of the season will inevitably be the future of Ivan Juric . The permanence or otherwise of the Croatian technician in the grenade will testify to the goodwill of President Cairo’s project.

Juric’s requests are clear. With the former Verona player, Toro has returned to the left side of the standings, but the Croatian does not want to settle for a mere tenth place. There is the desire to make a further leap in qualitytry to compete for Europe.