These are very hot days in Turin despite the break for the national teams. In fact, the grenades are starting to plan for the future and the top priority is the renewal of Ivan Juric . The Croatian, who arrived two seasons ago from Verona, gave an important turning point to the grenade project.

A turning point that came despite the difficulties in the market phase, always lived with the idea of ​​having to sell first and then buy. Juric has seen top players leave such as Bremer and Belottibut despite this he brought the grenade to the left side of the standings.