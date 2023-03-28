Home World Turin – Cairo market has decided: it will do everything (or almost) to lock down two big names
World

Turin – Cairo market has decided: it will do everything (or almost) to lock down two big names

by admin
Turin – Cairo market has decided: it will do everything (or almost) to lock down two big names

These are very hot days in Turin despite the break for the national teams. In fact, the grenades are starting to plan for the future and the top priority is the renewal of Ivan Juric. The Croatian, who arrived two seasons ago from Verona, gave an important turning point to the grenade project.

A turning point that came despite the difficulties in the market phase, always lived with the idea of ​​having to sell first and then buy. Juric has seen top players leave such as Bremer and Belottibut despite this he brought the grenade to the left side of the standings.

© breaking latest news

See also  Vatican Radio - Vatican News Chinese Department changes wavelength and frequency - Vatican News

You may also like

the Razer Kishi for Cloud Gaming on offer...

Concerts in Sicily, Giorgia is also there in...

Shazam! The fury of the gods, film review...

News Udinese – The alarm returns Jaka Bijol...

boxer died in the war in Ukraine |...

AfroCAN: CHAN is being emulated – Fofoot

Daily expenses, more and more Italians save on...

Traffic congestion in Belgrade | Info

【Current Politics】Xi-P will affect the new situation in...

Indaiatuba Symphony Orchestra presents Fantastic Music concert –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy