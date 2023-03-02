Home World Turin, Juric in the Italian Cup Serie C final: study Modesto’s Vicenza
by admin
The grenade coach returns to the Allianz Stadium two days after the lost derby

Ivan Juric returns to the stadium after Tuesday’s defeat. This evening the Coppa Italia Serie C final between Juventus Next Gen and Vicenza was staged. The red and whites won 1-2. The return will be in Veneto on Tuesday 11 April at 8.30pm. The attention of the grenade technician may have been focused on his colleague from Vicenza: Francesco Modesto. The coach of the red and whites is one of the favorite sons of Gasperini’s school and teammate of the Croatian in that Genoa who qualified for the Europa League with Milito and Thiago Motta. After a brief career start on the bench between some C and B nobles such as Cesena, Pro Vercelli and Crotone, he brought the aggressive football that distinguishes his mentor to the northeast. “Aggression, proposition and courage must never be lacking in my team”, Modesto himself said when he was introduced as Crotone coach. And these words are also a mantra for the Toro coach. Of note among the Vicentini is the presence of a former grenade: Oviszach, who had a brief experience in the Primavera.

2 March – 22:50

