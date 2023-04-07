The specter of a tormented summer like the one lived no later than ten months ago in the Turin house is receding day by day. Contrary to what happened last summer, the grenade plans seem decidedly more shared between the company and the technical staff.

Ivan Juric he made it clear how he wants to go forward with Turin, he wants to grow and in turn see the creature he’s been forming for almost two years grow. A growth that must take place, however, also from important investments on the market and the management does not want to be caught unprepared.