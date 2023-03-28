It will be an inside or outside summer for Turin, which must clarify various positions in view of the future. First of all there is to understand what will happen with Ivan Juric with the Croatian coach who has never hidden his ambitions and is asking the club to step up in quality.

We will then have to clarify the future of various protagonists of the squad, starting with the possible redemptions of Vlasic and Miranchuk. It will then be fundamental to understand what type of market players can have Schuurs and Singoelements that the company would like to keep but in the face of maxi-offers it will be difficult to say no to certain proposals.