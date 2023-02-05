Udinese continues to work on the training fields ahead of today’s match. Don’t miss Ivan Juric’s words at the press conference

Today Udinese is awaiting a very important match against a top-level team like coach Ivan Juric’s Turin. Two companies that are ready to give everything from the very first minutes in order to obtain a position in the next Conference League. At the moment the company led by Sottil has a small advantage, but certainly one cannot bask on one’s laurels, given that Turin is ready for a hypothetical overtaking. Quickly changing the subject, here are all the statements from the former Hellas Verona coach in view of this afternoon’s match. The most important traits of the conference of Ivan Juric.

“He took a beating and he won’t be there. I really wanted Ivan because he is a boy who can be the present but also the future. He’s already a good player. If we make a comparison with Lukic, I can say that he’s less strong right now”. The coach’s words are just perfect for supporting this midfielder’s abilities, but at the same time not loading him with pressure that could ruin his growth. coach Juric has been able to give us a conference, but now let’s see his thoughts on the opposing team.Here are the words of the coach on Udinese.

Presentation of the match — “I wish we would go our own way. If we repeat the performance of Florence I would be delighted. The standings don’t obsess me as much as others, I want a convincing performance.”. Ivan made it clear in very few words that this afternoon will be a real battle, from all points of view. At the same time he bound to point out that today they will be there several absent from Ilic to Zima, but also passing through the attacking midfielder Radonjic. By changing the subject quickly, don’t lose the other technician’s words as well. Here is Mr. Sottil’s press conference << See also This is why Biden has decided to reopen the investigation into the origin of the Covid laboratory

