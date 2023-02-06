The match between Andrea Sottil’s Bianconeri and Ivan Juric’s Torino has just ended. Here are the statements from the Croatian coach

The match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Torino di Ivan Juric. We’re talking about a very high-level match that the grenade team won in the end. Here are the home team manager’s statements at the end of the match.

A very charged final celebration: one of the most important victories of the season?

How satisfying is it for a manager to make substitutions and that these two players are fundamental?

Is this a real group?

Europe goal — Can the one just mentioned help you to reach Europe?

Here ends the conference of coach Ivan Juric. In the meantime, don’t miss the Turin-Udinese report cards. Here are all the votes <<

February 5th – 5.41pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

