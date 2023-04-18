Turista died in collapse in Santa Croce, all acquitted – Ultima Ora

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, APRIL 18 – All acquitted for the collapse in the basilica of Santa Croce in Florence when the 52-year-old Spanish tourist Daniel Testor Schnell died from the detachment of a fragment from the ceiling in 2017. This was established by the Florence court with a sentence this morning in a manslaughter trial against four defendants.



The incident took place on October 19, 2017 inside the Florentine basilica. A fragment of stone hit the Spanish tourist, killing him inside the church.



The court acquitted the defendants ‘because the fact does not exist’, the formula with which the charge of manslaughter due to lack or contradictory evidence is dropped. The defendants were the then president of the Opera di Santa Croce Irene Sanesi, the president who had preceded her in office Stefania Fuscagni, the general secretary Giuseppe De Micheli and the responsible technician Marco Pancani.



Prosecutor Benedetta Foti had asked for everyone to be sentenced for manslaughter, 9 months for Irene Sanesi, 1 year for Stefania Fuscagni, 1 year and 6 months for the general secretary Giuseppe De Micheli and for the responsible technician Marco Pancani. The family of the deceased tourist had not filed a civil action after a compensation of 2 million and 250,000 euros received after the end of the investigation. (HANDLE).

