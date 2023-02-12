Home World Turkey, 110 arrested for the collapse of buildings in the earthquake
World

Turkey, 110 arrested for the collapse of buildings in the earthquake

Turkey, 110 arrested for the collapse of buildings in the earthquake

ANKARA – The Turkish prosecutor’s office has set up a special unit to investigate possible negligence in the buildings that collapsed due to Monday’s devastating earthquake – which cost the lives of more than 30,000 people between Turkey and Syria – and more than 110 arrest warrants have already been issued arrest. This was reported by the Turkish vice president, Fuat Oktay.

According to local media, Turkish police have already arrested at least 14 people on Saturday after the collapse of buildings in the provinces of Gaziantep and Sanliurfa.

