ISTANBUL. Fourteen university students were sentenced to between one year and two and a half years in prison by an Istanbul court for resisting state authority, namely for participating in a demonstration against Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the rector of the their university appointed by the president, said one of the defense lawyers, Burcin Sahan. The students, who are eligible for parole, were charged following a protest at Bogaziçi University in October 2021, when activists prevented the rector, Naci Inci, from driving to campus during a protest. One of the demonstrators had climbed into the rector’s car. From January of that year, students protested asking to be able to elect the rector.

