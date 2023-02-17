Bab el Hawa (border between Turkey and Syria) – The body of Abdul Kadira 39-year-old who returns to Idlib from the Bab El Hawa gate, there are thousands of Syrians here who are waiting to return after they have lost their homes or because they want to bury a relative after the earthquake.

Il Turkish government he is granting them 3 month permits. Meanwhile, a few humanitarian convoys continue to pass. One of these from the World Food Program consisting of 20 trucks.

“We are trying to get all the food we can into Syria,” he says Janne Suvanto, humanitarian aid coordinator for northern Syria for WFP. (by Marta Serafini, sent to the Turkey-Syria border)