Numbers e stories. On the one hand the death toll, increasingly frightening; on the other the stories of the rescues, several days after the tremors and in extreme conditions. They are the two faces of the earthquake in Turkey e Syriawhich caused over 22,000 victims, according to official data provided by the authority. In the first country there are 18,991 dead, while in the second 3,377. More than 6,400 buildings destroyed in Turkey, while the data attributable to Syria is unspecified, which suggests that an overall number of victims could grow to out of proportioneven considering the fact that there are many people still buried under the rubble.

In this sense, those that come from the places most affected by the earthquake are in some ways incredible stories. For example, a 30-year-old was pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey, in the province of Hatay, 101 hours after the devastating earthquake that hit the south of the country. The man, wisdom Yigitbas, is a civil engineer. In the images we see the man, stretched out on a stretcher and wrapped in covers thermalswhich is moved from hand to hand among the rescuers crowded in the midst of the piles of rubble immediately after being pulled alive from the debris, while the people who have just participated in the rescue shout ‘Allahu akbar‘. Two teenage sisters, however, were rescued in the city of Kahramanmaras, in Turkey. Ayfer, 15, was pulled out of the rubble 99 hours after the earthquake, two hours later it was her sister Fatma, 13. The rescuers worked for ten hours talking continuously with the young people to keep them awake, even making them listen to music. In the same city, moreover, a bambino ten-year-old was pulled alive from the rubble 100 hours after the tremors.

Meanwhile, the controversies and accusations against rescue car they continue to hold the court, also because of the president’s words Erdogan, who in fact confirmed that the rescue operations “are not proceeding as fast as hoped”. “So many buildings have been damaged that unfortunately we have not been able to accelerate our interventions as quickly as we wanted,” Erdogan said during a visit to the southern city of Adiyamanhard hit by the earthquake. The Turkish president had been criticized for insufficient rescue workers and humanitarian aid arriving in the early days of Turkey’s biggest disaster in nearly a century. He then explained that the government has now assembled “perhaps the largest search and rescue team in the world” made up of 141,000 people engaged in 10 provinces affected by the 7.8 earthquake. Erdogan added that some cases of looting had occurred, saying some people had robbed supermarkets and businesses, adding that a state of emergency declared in the area will allow the State to impose the necessary sanctions.

Meanwhile, still in Turkey, repression continues. In this case, 37 people have been detained for the content of the messages posted on their social media accounts after the earthquake. Reportedly on Twitter by the Turkish police, the arrested shared posts “with the aim of spreading fear and panic among the population”. In 10 cases their detention was validated. In addition, several sites have been closed because, according to the security forces, they defrauded donors by exploiting their generosity. Wednesday access to Twitter has been temporarily restricted in Turkey due to the criticisms directed at the government for the management of the emergency.

The situation in Syria is even more complicated. It is “catastrophic,” the president said Bashar al-Assad from Aleppo, where he visited the areas most affected by the earthquake. But “the West is politicizing the earthquake situation,” she added. “We will do the possible to rebuild and to help the people” affected by the earthquake, added Assad, going to one of the places where the rescuers are at work to look for survived under the rubble. Meanwhile, the World Food Program “is appealing for $77 million to provide assistance with food rations and hot meals to a total of 874,000 earthquake-affected people in Turkey and Syria, including 284,000 newly displaced in Syria and 590 miles people in Turkey, including 45,000 refugees and 545,000 displaced persons”. reports theUN agency in a statement, noting that it delivered urgently needed food assistance to 115,000 people in Syria and Turkey in the first four days of the devastating earthquakes that hit the region.