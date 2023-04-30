Home » Turkey closed the airspace of Armenia Info
Turkey closed the airspace of Armenia Info

Turkey closed the airspace of Armenia Info

Turkey closed airspace to Armenia, with which it has had no diplomatic or commercial ties since the 1990s.

The Turkish authorities are without prior warning closed its airspace with the low-cost Armenian airline “FlyOne Armenia”.

“For reasons incomprehensible to us and without any visible basis, Turkish aviation authorities revoked the permission they had previously issued to the airline FlyOne Armenia to operate flights in Europe, through Turkish airspace,” said Aram Ananyan, president of FlyOne, to the Armenpress agency, reports Reuters.

He stated that the decision of the Turkish authorities was made without prior notification, which put the airline and its passengers in an unpleasant situation.. FlyOne Armenia, a subsidiary of Moldovan airline FlyOne, began operations in December 2021.

Turkey has had no diplomatic or commercial ties with Armenia since the 1990s. The two nations are at loggerheads primarily over Armenia’s claim that the Ottoman Empire carried out the genocide of one and a half million Armenians in 1915.which official Ankara denies.

