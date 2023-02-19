Former Premier League player Christie before the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground in Nottingham, England, 18 February 2023 Christian Atsu observed a few minutes of silence. His body was recovered from the rubble in Hatay after the February 6 earthquake in Turkey. (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

(Epoch Times reporter Li Yan comprehensive report) In the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria earlier this month, more than 45,000 people were killed, including a former Premier League player. The death toll is expected to surge due to the sheer number of collapsed buildings in Turkey.

The death toll in Turkey now stands at 39,672, while neighboring Syria has reported more than 5,800 deaths. The death toll in Syria has not changed in days.

Three people were rescued from the rubble of a building in the southern Turkish city of Antakya on Saturday, 12 days after the quake, state news agency Anadolu said.

Television footage showed them being loaded into an ambulance.

While many international rescue teams have left the massive quake zone, Turkey’s domestic rescue team continued on Saturday to scour through flattened buildings in hopes of finding more survivors who defied the odds. Most rescues by survivors occurred within 24 hours of the quake, experts said. Every day, however, there is good news for rescuers.

Hakan Yasinoglu, in his 40s, was rescued Saturday in Antakya, the capital of the southern Hatay province, the Istanbul fire brigade said. At this point, 278 hours have passed since the 7.8-magnitude earthquake occurred late at night on February 6.

Earlier, Osman Halebiye, 14, and Mustafa Avci, 34, were also rescued from the ruins of the historic Turkish city. When Afchi was carried away, he was placed on a video call with his own parents, who showed him his newborn daughter.

“I’ve completely lost all hope. It’s a miracle. They gave me my son back,” his father said. “I saw the ruins and I don’t think anyone can get out of there alive.” .”

However, survivors are a minority after all.

Former Premier League player killed

Former Premier League player Christian Atsu was found dead under the rubble of his home, his Turkish representative said on Saturday, Reuters reported.

Atsu, 31, has been missing since the February 6 earthquake. His apartment building in Hatay collapsed in the quake.

His Turkish agent, Murat Uzunmehmet, told reporters: “Atsu’s body was found under the rubble. At present, more items are still in the process of being searched. His mobile phone has also been seized.” Discover.”

Atsu had planned to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake struck. But Hatayspor’s manager said on Friday he had opted to stay with the Turkish professional football club (overnight) after scoring the winner in a Super Lig match on February 5.

Atsu joined Hatay Sports Football Club in September last year. He has previously played for English Premier League clubs Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

“We will not forget you, Atsu,” Hatay Sports Football Club said on Twitter. “There are no words to describe our sadness.”

Newcastle United also paid tribute, saying, “(He was) a talented player and a special person who will always be deeply missed by our players, staff and supporters.”

Atsu scored 65 victories for Ghana and helped them reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015. He was last selected to play for Ghana in 2019.

He joined Chelsea from Porto FC in 2013 and has been loaned out several times by clubs such as Vitesse and Bournemouth.

“Chelsea expresses its heartfelt condolences to Christian’s family and friends and to all those affected by the earthquake tragedy,” the London club said.

Earthquake makes Turkey and Syria worse

Neither Turkey nor Syria has disclosed how many people are missing after the quake. The death toll is likely to rise sharply as the earthquake caused a large number of buildings to collapse.

Some 264,000 apartments were destroyed in Turkey. Aid groups say survivors will need help in the coming months as much vital infrastructure has been destroyed.

Turkey has promised to investigate anyone suspected of being responsible for the collapse of the building and has ordered the detention of more than a hundred suspects, including the developer.

In neighboring Syria, which has been devastated by more than a decade of civil war, most of the deaths have occurred in the northwest. The area is controlled by rebels who are fighting President Bashar al-Assad. The conflict has made aid work in quake-hit areas even more difficult.

After the earthquake, thousands of Syrians who had sought refuge in Turkey due to their country’s civil war returned to their homeland, which is still ravaged by war. At least for now. But there are still a large number of Syrian refugees in Turkey waiting for help.

The United Nations on Thursday appealed for more than $1 billion in funding for a relief effort in Turkey, while also appealing for $400 million for Syrians.

