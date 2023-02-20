Listen to the audio version of the article

New earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 recorded on Monday 20 in Turkey, two weeks after the devastating earthquake of 6 February. The toll is still provisional: three people were killed and 213 injured, says Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, explaining that search and rescue operations are underway in three collapsed buildings where a total of five people are believed to be trapped.

The new telluric swarm also hit Syria, where more than 130 people were injured in the north-west of the country. In fact, the group of Syrian rescuers of the White Helmets writes it on Twitter. For its part, the official Syrian news agency Sana reports at the moment only 47 people were injured in Aleppo. Following the new earthquake, Médecins Sans Frontières teams have already treated several injured in hospitals and supported clinics in northern Idlib, Syria. “We will continue, also in collaboration with other organizations, to provide medical assistance and to distribute basic necessities to the huge number of people affected as long as there is a need”, says the medical-humanitarian organization.

The new earthquake has caused blackouts and panic scenes in the province of Hatay. Mayor Lütfü Savas warned that the earthquake swarm is still active and urged the population to stay away from buildings that could collapse. For the moment there have been 20 aftershocks, said the Turkish vice president, Fuat Oktay who also announced that the tsunami warning has been lifted.

Turkey-Syria: crisis well beyond the three-month state of emergency

More than fifteen days after the earthquake of 6 February between Turkey and Syria, at least another 3,170 tremors also shook part of Syria and more than a million people were left homeless, with at least 260,000 homes in over 50,000 buildings undergoing demolition in the 10 most affected Turkish governorates.

The official dead are now more than 46 thousand in the two countries, destined to increase because thousands of victims are still under the rubble. “The crisis in the areas hit by the earthquake will go well beyond the three months of state of emergency envisaged: it is essential to provide long-term material and psychological aid”, warns Lorena D’Ayala Valva, deputy general manager and head of emergencies at Cesvi Foundation, particularly active in the Turkish provinces of Kahramanmaraş and Adiyaman, among those most devastated but least reached by international aid.