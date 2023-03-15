While the number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey e Syria sale a 55 miles, of which at least 49,000 in Turkey alone, the controversy over the timeliness of aid on the spot does not subside. Indeed, they seem to be able to enrich themselves with a sensational scandal. As reported by Murat Agirel, journalist of Republic – famous Turkish newspaper close to the opposition – the Red Crescent Turkey (Kizilay) has not only delayed at least three days in arriving in the areas affected by the earthquake, but instead of distributing aid to the displaced in the first days of the disaster, has set up a “business” of the same curtains to be allocated to the affected areas, produced in the factories of its subsidiary Kizilay Cadir ve Tekstil Corporation is a revendute all’ong Turkey Buddy – founded by the local rock star Haluk Levent – ​​for a total of 46 million Turkish lira, approximately two and a half million euros. According to Agirel, the Crescent also has put up for sale of the donated goods to the organization in 2019-2020. Ahbap is an organization that enjoys growing trust among the population, which increasingly tends to apply directly to it rather than to AFAD (the government authority for disasters and emergencies).

The Red Crescent and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), of which the former is a member, have denied the charges: the president of the Crescent, Kerem Kinik, explained that the profits generated were reinvested in materials for the building new tents to be donated to the displaced, only to then contradict himself a couple of times, first speaking of a sale “at production cost” and then of not having been informed. But there are several unclear aspects, especially if one considers that the IFRC itself – of which Turkey is a member of the general management – received a donation from the European Union of over three million euros to distribute tents to the displaced. According to the analyst Nezih Onur Kuru, the transaction between Mezzaluna and Ahbap would in fact give rise to a fraud of the first to the detriment of the second. Temel Karamollaoglu, the 81-year-old leader of the Islamist opposition Saadet party, said on March 10 that he no longer wanted to help “in any way, not even with blood donations, the Red Crescent”. In response, the Deputy Secretary of the Crescent, Murat Ellialtihe exacerbated the controversy by speaking of “words of an old man, to whose eventual need for blood we will respond in a mature way, refraining from rejecting it”. However, very harsh comments against the Crescent also came from the former prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

Founded in 1868, at the time of the Ottoman Empire, the Red Crescent has long been considered a neutral organization, which enjoyed the trust of the entire Turkish population. This at least until 2009, when it changed its statute, configuring the possibility of establishing corporation “affiliate” that generate profits, to be reinvested in humanitarian activities. Interviewed by Tele1, the former president of the Crescent Tekin Kucukali declared that this reorganization has in fact led to a change in the very nature of the Crescent, making it a holding, very close to the government. And it doesn’t end there. To complete the picture there is also the news – confirmed by confidential sources familiar with the dossier in question – that on 19 February, almost two weeks after the earthquake of 6 February, the general secretary of the Ifrc, Jagan Chapagain, went to Gaziantep, one of the affected provinces, aboard a private jetwhose rent cost almost thirty thousand euros: it is not clear whether this cost was incurred by drawing on donations or if it was foreseen by the IFRC budget itself.